Pear Therapeutics, to be combined with Thimble Point Acquisition provides business update

  • As previously announced on June 22, 2021, Pear and Thimble Point Acquisition (THMA +0.1%), a special purpose acquisition company, enter a business combination that will result in Pear becoming a publicly listed company.
  • Upon closing, the combined company will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “PEAR”.
  • Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics. “In 2021, we achieved great progress in forging the commercial model for the category and executing in line with our guidance. In the first three quarters of the year, we expanded the use of, and access for, our three FDA-authorized products, reSET®, reSET-O®, and Somryst®. We believe that access to PDTs is critical to enabling increased treatment accessibility for patients across wide-ranging socioeconomic backgrounds with the potential to reduce overall healthcare spending in the U.S.”
