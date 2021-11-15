DraftKings slips after UBS pushes profitability expectation out to 2024

Nov. 15, 2021 10:38 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor18 Comments

Online Fantasy Sports Sites, FanDuel And DraftKings, Under Scrutiny Of Government

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • UBS slashes its price target on DraftKings (DKNG -0.5%) as it warns on lower profitability due to the sports betting company's higher spending as it enters new states.
  • Analyst Robin Farley and team model for bigger EBITDA losses in 2022 and 2023 despite higher revenue projections. Looking even further ahead, UBS thinks DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will be profitable in 2024.
  • Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) are down 17% over the last six weeks.
  • The new UBS price target of $44 on DKNG is about 31% below the old UBS PT and is 33% below the average Wall Street PT.
