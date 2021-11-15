EVgo is down sharply after BofA piles on with second downgrade of the day
Nov. 15, 2021 10:54 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- EVgo (EVGO -13.2%) catches its second downgrade of the day after Bank of America drops its rating to Underperform from Neutral after accounting for the recent share price spike. The firm thinks euphoria around the latest partnerships is less warranted and pending lock-up dates are noted to be another dynamic to put potential pressure on shares.
- Analyst Ryan Greenwald: "While we see a number of positive industry tailwinds around electrification, expectations are elevated at the current relative valuation with LCFS credit pricing compressing and more and more competition emerging."
- Earlier in the day, Credit Suisse cooled on EVgo.