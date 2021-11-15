Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says crypto regulation is good for the industry - CNBC

Nov. 15, 2021 11:16 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

DeFi decentralized finance

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao believes the largest cryptocurrency exchange should "change from a technology company to a financial services company," he told CNBC in a televised interview.
  • The efforts for this transition process already started four or five months ago, he told CNBC.
  • This comes at a time when officials seek information on Binance as it lacks regulatory oversight, though Changpeng tells CNBC that the company, which initially started as a "decentralized organization," is setting up headquarters and offices.
  • He says regulation for the crypto industry is good because the people that haven't yet adopted crypto are the ones that are likely to support crypto regulation with more structure.
  • Previously, (Sep. 24) Lawrence Summers said crypto should embrace regulation.
