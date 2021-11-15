BioXcel drops 22% on Goldman Sachs double downgrade

  • Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI -21.5%) are down significantly today after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from buy.
  • Analyst Corinne Jenkins lowered her price target to $24 from $55 (~30% downside).
  • She notes that the company's consensus estimates don't take into account how complex it is to launch new drugs in a hospital setting.
  • While BXCL501 in acute agitation/bipolar disorder has an FDA action date of Jan. 5, 2022, Jenkins doesn't see rapid adoption given how fragmented the geriatric care market is.
