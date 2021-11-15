Medtronic announces FDA clearance for home endoscopy procedure
Nov. 15, 2021 11:24 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The FDA has granted the 510(k) clearance for PillCam Small Bowel 3 system from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) for remote endoscopy procedures.
- Combined with Amazon logistics, the PillCam SB3 @HOME program with PillCam technology is designed to deliver timely and accurate results from patients’ homes, the company said.
- The program is a telehealth option to visualize small bowel with the ability to better detect the lesions missed by upper and lower endoscopy, such as Crohn's disease.
- PillCam Small Bowel 3 has only been granted U.S. regulatory authorization for remote use.
- In the quarter ending July 30, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal sales at Medtronic (MDT) grew by ~7% YoY, contributing $768M to the Medical-Surgical segment that expanded ~29% YoY with sales of $2.3B.