Medtronic announces FDA clearance for home endoscopy procedure

Nov. 15, 2021 11:24 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Medtronic at Canada Headquarters in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The FDA has granted the 510(k) clearance for PillCam Small Bowel 3 system from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) for remote endoscopy procedures.
  • Combined with Amazon logistics, the PillCam SB3 @HOME program with PillCam technology is designed to deliver timely and accurate results from patients’ homes, the company said.
  • The program is a telehealth option to visualize small bowel with the ability to better detect the lesions missed by upper and lower endoscopy, such as Crohn's disease.
  • PillCam Small Bowel 3 has only been granted U.S. regulatory authorization for remote use.
  • In the quarter ending July 30, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal sales at Medtronic (MDT) grew by ~7% YoY, contributing $768M to the Medical-Surgical segment that expanded ~29% YoY with sales of $2.3B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.