Bank of America credit card delinquency rate rises in October
Nov. 15, 2021 11:37 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) credit card delinquency rate of 0.93% climbs from 0.90% in the prior two months.
- The delinquency rate is now above its three-month moving average of 0.91%, though still below 1.36% from October of last year.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of average principal receivables outstanding was 1.15% in October vs. 1.29% in September and 1.45% in August.
- The aggregate amount of principal receivables in the BA Master Credit Card Trust II was $13.8B, unchanged from the prior month.
- Previously, (Oct. 15) Bank of America credit card net charge-off rate declines in September.