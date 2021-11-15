Bank of America credit card delinquency rate rises in October

Nov. 15, 2021 11:37 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor12 Comments

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) credit card delinquency rate of 0.93% climbs from 0.90% in the prior two months.
  • The delinquency rate is now above its three-month moving average of 0.91%, though still below 1.36% from October of last year.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average principal receivables outstanding was 1.15% in October vs. 1.29% in September and 1.45% in August.
  • The aggregate amount of principal receivables in the BA Master Credit Card Trust II was $13.8B, unchanged from the prior month.
  • Previously, (Oct. 15) Bank of America credit card net charge-off rate declines in September.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.