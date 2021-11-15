Tesla drops below $1,000 after Musk sales impact sentiment
Nov. 15, 2021 11:40 AM ET Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Tesla (TSLA -3.8%) is back below $1,000 after the string of Elon Musk sale of shares continued, per a SEC filing made late on Friday. The market cap for Tesla also fell back below the one trillion dollar level this morning.
- The roundup of Tesla news today includes reports that the automaker is shipping some new vehicles without USB ports due to a parts shortage and that supply chain issues are also impacting the solar panel business. Earlier in the day, Michael Burry was out with negative comments on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) once again to continue what has been a long crusade.
- Shares of Tesla are still up 47% YTD and are on top of the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.