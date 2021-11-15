Ayro shares down on disappointing Q3 results, Operating expense +374% Y/Y
Nov. 15, 2021 11:52 AM ETAyro, Inc. (AYRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ayro (AYRO -7.6%) shares slipped after Q3 earnings miss.
- The company saw the revenue growth of 44% to $559.4K in the quarter.
- Total operating expenses surged 374% Y/Y to $11.62M.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $8.2M vs. $2.09M year ago.
- Net loss amounted to $12M vs. loss of $2.68M year ago.
- Thomas M. Wittenschlaeger, AYRO’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The third quarter provided the opportunity to garner new customers for our ‘Current’ model with Club Car and recognize an increase in year-over-year revenue. Having recently joined AYRO and given our healthy balance sheet, including over $77 million in cash at quarter end, I believe now is the time for us to evaluate our strategy and operations to ensure we are headed down the path within the electric vehicle market that provides the most shareholder value. I look forward to working with the AYRO team and updating shareholders toward the end of the calendar year to discuss our plans moving into 2022 and beyond.”
- In August, SA Quant rating warned that Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) is at a high risk of performing badly on decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions.
- Shares have dropped ~53% on YTD basis. Graph below shows company's performance vs. peer and broader market index: