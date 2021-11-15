Coal prices surge but stocks stumble after Glasgow climate deal
- U.S. coal prices have climbed to the highest in more than 12 years, but shares of coal producers trade broadly lower as just-completed climate talks in Glasgow produced an agreement to cut coal use.
- Wording in the deal was tamed to call for a "phase down" rather than "phase out" of coal.
- Among relevant tickers: BTU -8.3%, ARCH -6.9%, METC -5.6%, CEIX -3.8%, NRP -2.8%, ARLP -2.7%, HCC -2.6%.
- Bloomberg reports prices for coal from Central Appalachia rose more than $10/ton last week to $89.75, the highest since 2009.
- Miners are struggling to ramp up production as demand rises from U.S. utilities, leading to dwindling stockpiles and rising prices, a condition that is expected to persist well into next year.
- Coal stockpiles at U.S. power plants recently plunged to the lowest since at least 1997.