Treasury yields rise after last week's inflation jolt, today's manufacturing surprise

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • The 10-year Treasury note yield pushes up to almost 1.62% in Monday morning trading, rebounding from last week's low of 1.42% and 1.58% on Friday.
  • Higher inflation print reported last week served as a "catalyst for resetting overbought conditions in Treasury and equity markets last week," said Piper Sandler Technical Market Strategist Craig Johnson.
  • He noted that the MOVE index — the fixed income equivalent of the VIX — jumped 18% and closed last week at its highest level since March 2020, indicating volatility ahead for bonds.
  • The slip in bond prices also came after November's Empire State Manufacturing Index came in much stronger than expected, to 30.9 from the 22.7 consensus and 19.8 in October.
  • As well, two former Fed officials weighed in on where they see rates going. In separate interviews on Bloomberg Television, ex-New York Fed President William Dudley expects the Federal Reserve will start hiking rate in June with the peak at "probably 3% to 4%." And Jeffrey Lacker, a former Richmond Fed president, said 3.5%-4% "seems to be plausible."
  • The central bank's current target range is 0%-0.25%. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT -1.1%); ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT +2.1%).
  • With bonds moving up, most bank stocks are gaining by midday. Among U.S.-based megabanks, Wells Fargo (WFC +0.8%) and Bank of America (BAC +0.3%) rise the most.
  • SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) edges up 0.2%; SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) rises by the same percentage.
  • The stronger gains in regional banks come at Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +1.3%), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +1.0%), Regions Financial (RF +0.8%), and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +0.5%).
  • Earlier, Nasdaq loses gains as rates turn higher, Dow Jones, S&P 500 still slightly higher
