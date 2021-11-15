Treasury yields rise after last week's inflation jolt, today's manufacturing surprise
Nov. 15, 2021 12:03 PM ETProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT), TLTNYCB, RF, FITB, KRE, KBE, BAC, WFC, HBANBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The 10-year Treasury note yield pushes up to almost 1.62% in Monday morning trading, rebounding from last week's low of 1.42% and 1.58% on Friday.
- Higher inflation print reported last week served as a "catalyst for resetting overbought conditions in Treasury and equity markets last week," said Piper Sandler Technical Market Strategist Craig Johnson.
- He noted that the MOVE index — the fixed income equivalent of the VIX — jumped 18% and closed last week at its highest level since March 2020, indicating volatility ahead for bonds.
- The slip in bond prices also came after November's Empire State Manufacturing Index came in much stronger than expected, to 30.9 from the 22.7 consensus and 19.8 in October.
- As well, two former Fed officials weighed in on where they see rates going. In separate interviews on Bloomberg Television, ex-New York Fed President William Dudley expects the Federal Reserve will start hiking rate in June with the peak at "probably 3% to 4%." And Jeffrey Lacker, a former Richmond Fed president, said 3.5%-4% "seems to be plausible."
- The central bank's current target range is 0%-0.25%. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT -1.1%); ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT +2.1%).
- With bonds moving up, most bank stocks are gaining by midday. Among U.S.-based megabanks, Wells Fargo (WFC +0.8%) and Bank of America (BAC +0.3%) rise the most.
- SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) edges up 0.2%; SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) rises by the same percentage.
- The stronger gains in regional banks come at Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +1.3%), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +1.0%), Regions Financial (RF +0.8%), and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +0.5%).
