Peloton Interactive files sweeping lawsuits against fitness rivals over on-demand platform
Nov. 15, 2021 12:08 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)IFITBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Peloton Interactive (PTON -3.1%) files new lawsuits against rivals iFIT (IFIT) and Echelon. The legal actions claim a range of exercise devices and features infringe on the company's four patents covering on-demand classes. The company is seeking cash compensation and court orders blocking sales of allegedly infringing products until the patents have expired.
- The complaint against iFIT targets a whopping 55 models of products sold under the NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion brands that use iFIT's leaderboard or its ActivePulse or SmartAdjust features. Meanwhile, the complaint against Echelon targets Smart Connect EX1, EX3, EX4s, EX5, EX5s, EX-7s, EX-Pro and GT+ bikes; Stride and Stride-5s treadmills; as well as the Row, Row-s and Row-7s rowers; and Echelon Fit app.
- iFIT halted its IPO plans last month.