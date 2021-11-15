Euroseas Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2021 12:46 PM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+638.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.57M (+83.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESEA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.