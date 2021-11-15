Aramark FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2021 12:48 PM ETAramark (ARMK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+154.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.29B (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARMK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.