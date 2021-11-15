UroGen Pharma slips on Q3 earnings miss and disappointing guidance

Nov. 15, 2021 12:50 PM ETUroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • UroGen Pharma (URGN -18.0%) has recorded the biggest intra-day loss since March 2020 after the company reported lower-than-expected third-quarter financials for 2021 and full year guidance for revenue.
  • Quarterly revenue grew more than 200% YoY from the first full quarter following the launch of urothelial cancer therapy, Jelmyto, last year. However, it indicates a ~12% decline from $13.0M sales recorded in Q2 2021.
  • The net loss expanded by ~5% YoY to $30.2M while SG&A expenses dropped ~2% YoY to $21.6M, and R&D expenses surged ~17% YoY to $21.6M.
  • The cash & cash equivalents, including marketable securities, stood at $110.3M compared to $103.9M in the 2020 year-end.
  • On the R&D front, the company announced plans to start the first-in-human study for UGN-301 in H1 2022.
  • UroGen (NASDAQ:URGN) has lowered its guidance for 2021 operating expenses to $137M – $142M from $155M – $165M. And the newly issued revenue guidance at $47M – $51M lags the current consensus estimates for the company at ~$54.5M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.