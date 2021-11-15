UroGen Pharma slips on Q3 earnings miss and disappointing guidance
Nov. 15, 2021 12:50 PM ETUroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- UroGen Pharma (URGN -18.0%) has recorded the biggest intra-day loss since March 2020 after the company reported lower-than-expected third-quarter financials for 2021 and full year guidance for revenue.
- Quarterly revenue grew more than 200% YoY from the first full quarter following the launch of urothelial cancer therapy, Jelmyto, last year. However, it indicates a ~12% decline from $13.0M sales recorded in Q2 2021.
- The net loss expanded by ~5% YoY to $30.2M while SG&A expenses dropped ~2% YoY to $21.6M, and R&D expenses surged ~17% YoY to $21.6M.
- The cash & cash equivalents, including marketable securities, stood at $110.3M compared to $103.9M in the 2020 year-end.
- On the R&D front, the company announced plans to start the first-in-human study for UGN-301 in H1 2022.
- UroGen (NASDAQ:URGN) has lowered its guidance for 2021 operating expenses to $137M – $142M from $155M – $165M. And the newly issued revenue guidance at $47M – $51M lags the current consensus estimates for the company at ~$54.5M.