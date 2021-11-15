Kala Pharma acquires Combangio gaining corneal defect candidate
Nov. 15, 2021 12:53 PM ETKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA +3.4%) has acquired privately held Combangio gaining access to a candidate for persistent corneal epithelial defect ("PCED").
- Terms call Combangio equityholders to receive $5M upfront, and an aggregate of 7,788,667 shares of Kala common stock with an aggregate value of $16,122,541.
- The equityholders are also eligible to receive up to $105M in milestone payments on development of KPI-012, as well as tiered royalties in the mid to high single digits on any worldwide sales.
- KPI-012, formerly CMB-012, is a bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy.
- It has Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of PCED.
- Kala also released its Q3 2021 earnings today.