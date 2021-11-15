Agnico Eagle-Kirkland Lake combo gets second proxy advisor OK
Nov. 15, 2021 12:52 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- The proposed merger of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM +0.2%) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +0.6%), expected to create Canada's largest gold miner, wins the endorsement of a second proxy advisory firm.
- Glass Lewis believes the tie-up will "unlock substantial synergy opportunities, both in terms of geographic compatibility and with respect to standard scale and procurement architecture," which the proxy advisor expects will be "utilized to advance a combined pipeline of development opportunities within the existing properties of [Agnico Eagle] and [Kirkland Lake Gold], prospectively unlocking additional value over the long term."
- Last week, Institutional Shareholder Services also concluded that the proposed deal is strategically compelling.
- Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake both trade at a premium, which should continue to rise as the miners combine, SomaBull writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.