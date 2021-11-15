Agnico Eagle-Kirkland Lake combo gets second proxy advisor OK

Nov. 15, 2021 12:52 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments

Mine work underground

sezer66/iStock via Getty Images

  • The proposed merger of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM +0.2%) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +0.6%), expected to create Canada's largest gold miner, wins the endorsement of a second proxy advisory firm.
  • Glass Lewis believes the tie-up will "unlock substantial synergy opportunities, both in terms of geographic compatibility and with respect to standard scale and procurement architecture," which the proxy advisor expects will be "utilized to advance a combined pipeline of development opportunities within the existing properties of [Agnico Eagle] and [Kirkland Lake Gold], prospectively unlocking additional value over the long term."
  • Last week, Institutional Shareholder Services also concluded that the proposed deal is strategically compelling.
  • Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake both trade at a premium, which should continue to rise as the miners combine, SomaBull writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.