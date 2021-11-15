NBC, ESPN wrestle over record Premier League rights deal
Nov. 15, 2021 12:53 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA), DIS, PARA, PARAABTGOFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Europe's Premier League soccer is nearing a record sale for its U.S. television rights.
- Second-round bids are due Thursday, and the highly marketable soccer league is getting close to drawing £1.49 billion - equivalent to $2 billion - from bidders, according to media reports.
- The 2015 deal for the league's rights went for about $1 billion. And the increase would contrast with the league's renewal of domestic TV rights in May, where a £5 billion deal with Sky (NASDAQ:CMCSA), BT (OTCPK:BTGOF) and Amazon.com (AMZN +0.5%) was simply rolled over again, the Financial Times notes.
- NBC (CMCSA) is the incumbent on the U.S. TV contract, and it's facing off with ESPN (DIS -0.8%) and CBS (VIAC +1%, VIACA +1.1%). But that's really a two-horse race between NBC and ESPN, The Times of London reports.
- ESPN's push of NBC for the deal started to heat up this month alongside commentary that soccer is "tentpole" content for ESPN+. In May, ESPN confirmed it acquired rights to show Spanish La Liga matches in the U.S. in an eight-year deal worth $1.4 billion.