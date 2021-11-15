NBC, ESPN wrestle over record Premier League rights deal

TV watching (football match) with feet on table and snacks

Blackregis/iStock via Getty Images

  • Europe's Premier League soccer is nearing a record sale for its U.S. television rights.
  • Second-round bids are due Thursday, and the highly marketable soccer league is getting close to drawing £1.49 billion - equivalent to $2 billion - from bidders, according to media reports.
  • The 2015 deal for the league's rights went for about $1 billion. And the increase would contrast with the league's renewal of domestic TV rights in May, where a £5 billion deal with Sky (NASDAQ:CMCSA), BT (OTCPK:BTGOF) and Amazon.com (AMZN +0.5%) was simply rolled over again, the Financial Times notes.
  • NBC (CMCSA) is the incumbent on the U.S. TV contract, and it's facing off with ESPN (DIS -0.8%) and CBS (VIAC +1%, VIACA +1.1%). But that's really a two-horse race between NBC and ESPN, The Times of London reports.
  • ESPN's push of NBC for the deal started to heat up this month alongside commentary that soccer is "tentpole" content for ESPN+. In May, ESPN confirmed it acquired rights to show Spanish La Liga matches in the U.S. in an eight-year deal worth $1.4 billion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.