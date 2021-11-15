Patriot National Bancorp stock soars after announcing recapitalization, merger
Nov. 15, 2021 1:04 PM ETPatriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK)SUNLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) stock surges 35% after it announces a recapitalization and agrees to acquire American Challenger Development, a closely held firm, to create a digital-first national bank.
- Under the recapitalization, Patriot (PNBK) will issue $540M of newly issued voting and non-voting common stock priced at $17.69 per share, warrants for non-voting common stock, and preferred stock to funds associated with Oaktree Capital Management LP; Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP; and some other investors.
- Under the agreement to buy American Challenger, Patriot (PNBK) will issue 4,092 shares of PNBK common stock for each American Challenger common stock held; American Challenger preferred shareholders will get an amount in cash equal to $75,413.22 per share plus any accrued and unpaid dividends. The implied total transaction of the acquisition is $119M.
- As a result of the merger and recapitalization, former American Challenger shareholders will own ~ 13.8% of the combined company and existing Patriot shareholders will own ~8.2%.
- Separately, American Challenger also entered into a term sheet that will result in a strategic partnership with Sunlight Financial (SUNL +5.0%), a financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvement projects, for a new multi-year loan purchase program for up to $1.75B.
