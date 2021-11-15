BEST Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2021 5:35 PM ETBEST Inc. (BEST)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (+30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BEST has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.