Walmart Q3 preview: Earnings beat likely but headwinds lie ahead
Nov. 15, 2021 1:16 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.16B (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Walmart reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and revenue, led by strong comparable sales growth. As a result, it boosted its outlook for the year, expecting comp sales growth of 6-7%.
- E-commerce and advertising sales were strengths for the retailer in Q2 and should prop up its turnover for the latest quarter too. Yet a jump in inflation could weaken consumer sentiment; a University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey this week declined to its lowest level in ten years.
- On the other hand, the The National Retail Federation predicted in October the highest holiday retail sales tally ever is on the way. The NRF forecast is for holiday sales to rise 8.5% to 10.5% for the two-month period, which could help Walmart recover from any hiccup due to inflationary concerns and close the year strong.
- A recent SA contributor analysis highlighted merchandise inflation as a possible pressure point for Walmart's profit margin, noting global inflationary trends show signs of being sustained.
- Evercore ISI too recently made a negative trading call on Walmart. Analyst Greg Melich and team expect good Q3 earnings but guidance numbers to remain steady amid increased margin headwinds and macro risks.
- Walmart will also benefit from a continued recovery in grocery sales as in-store shopping returns, and from normal sequential revenue seasonality according to Baird Equity. Supply chain bottlenecks and escalating cost pressures are also likely headwinds, but the retailer's size and scale will help it through them.
- Walmart is seen as a bellwether for consumer spending and other retail sector players due to report Q3 numbers this week. Evercore ISI's "earnings toolkit" for the quarter points to a number of positives for retailers despite several crosswinds, but gives a close watch to margins.
- Over the last 2 years, WMT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.