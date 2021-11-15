CV Sciences +11% on announcing convertible note financing

Nov. 15, 2021 1:20 PM ETCV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI +11.0%) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor, providing for the sale and issuance of convertible notes due 2022 in principal amount of $1.06M.
  • The Co. may elect to offer and sell up to and additional $4.24M in aggregate principal amount of notes at additional closings, resulting in potential gross proceeds of ~$5.3M.
  • Net proceeds of ~$1M will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • This initial offering is expected to close on or prior to Nov. 17, 2021.
