QuantumScape rallies again as it keeps motoring along with Rivian

Nov. 15, 2021 1:55 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor24 Comments

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS +4.9%) trades higher even after Soros Fund Management LLC reported that it exited its position during Q3.
  • George Soros' fund held $280M worth of QuantumScape earlier in the year.
  • Private equity and venture capital firms hold about 8% of the total shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS).
  • Trading volume on QS is above normal activity on the day. Looking at the EV sector as a whole, shares of QuantumScape (QS) seemed to have benefited from the huge interest in the Rivian IPO with the stocks tracking together pretty closely.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.