QuantumScape rallies again as it keeps motoring along with Rivian
Nov. 15, 2021 1:55 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor24 Comments
- QuantumScape Corporation (QS +4.9%) trades higher even after Soros Fund Management LLC reported that it exited its position during Q3.
- George Soros' fund held $280M worth of QuantumScape earlier in the year.
- Private equity and venture capital firms hold about 8% of the total shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS).
- Trading volume on QS is above normal activity on the day. Looking at the EV sector as a whole, shares of QuantumScape (QS) seemed to have benefited from the huge interest in the Rivian IPO with the stocks tracking together pretty closely.