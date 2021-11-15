H.C. Wainwright initiates Decibel Therapeutics with a buy; sees 216% upside

Nov. 15, 2021 2:42 PM ETDecibel Therapeutics, Inc. (DBTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Detail of Wall Street Sign

narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

  • H.C. Wainwright has initiated shares of Decibel Therapeutics with a buy rating (DBTX +0.3%) due to the company's focus on therapies for hearing and balance diseases, many of which have significant unmet medical needs.
  • The firm has a price target of $23 (216% upside).
  • Analyst Emanuela Branchetti says that Decibel's gene and regenerative therapy platform is alluring since it is based on indication-specific AAV vectors.
  • "As a result, Decibel's assets are based on highly specific targets, regulatory elements and cofactors that drive gene expression with improved safety and efficacy," she writes.
  • The company's preclinical pipeline is targeting congenital hearing loss starting with otoferlin deficiency; and chronic balance disorders with initial focus on bilateral vestibulopathy.
  • Branchetti also highlighted DB-020, a proprietary formulation of sodium thiosulfate pentahydrate in Phase 1b as an oncology supportive care product for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss.
  • "We believe DB-020 represents a quick value creating opportunity with a de-risked profile and high potential for partnership," she says.
  • Read about Decibel's recent Q3 2021 earnings results.
