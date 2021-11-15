Nigeria's CBDC eNaira attracts 500K users just weeks after launch - Bloomberg

Nov. 15, 2021 2:53 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Nigeria's central bank digital currency eNaira attracts about 500K users just three weeks after its launch, Spokeman Osita Nwanisobi told Bloomberg on the phone.
  • So far, more than 488K people download the consumer wallet, enabling the ability to transact eNaira, while about 78K merchants from more than 160 countries have enrolled.
  • Approximately 62M naira ($150K) of the CBDC have been traded since the launch, Nwanisobi told Bloomberg.
  • Keep in mind that Nigeria has traded 60,215 Bitcoins (BTC-USD) since 2017 to the end of last year - valued at $3.9B as of Monday - the largest volume outside the U.S., Bloomberg notes, citing Paxful.
  • Towards the end of October, Nigeria launched eNaira to boost economic growth and increase the country's gross domestic product.
