Weave Communications rallies 16% intraday, snapping CRM firm’s two-day post-IPO selloff (update)

Nov. 15, 2021 3:47 PM ETWEAVBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stock market graphs, business chart

  • Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) rebounded some 15% Monday following a two-day selloff that took the CRM company’s stock down nearly 25% after an already poorly received IPO.
  • WEAV rose as much as 16.1% on Monday to hit $21.48 before pulling back to close 13.2% higher at $21.13. That recouped about half of the losses that WEAV recorded since going public last Thursday at $24 a share.
  • Weave Communications (WEAV) makes a wide variety of software to help small- and medium-sized businesses connect with customers. Its offerings range from a tool that automatically sends clients text messages when you miss their calls to a “smart” phone system that can tell such things as whether callers are new or current customers.
  • However, Wall Street initially hung up on the company’s IPO. Weave Communications (WEAV) last week sold 5M shares at well below the initial public offering’s expected $25-$28/share range. Then shares sank 21.7% on their first trading day last Thursday.

  • Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor wrote Monday that at reduced prices, WEAV “looks compelling, but concerns outweigh [its] appeal.”

