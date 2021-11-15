Stronghold Digital Mining initiated Outperform at Northland on expansion strategy

Nov. 15, 2021 3:59 PM ETStronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin mining on screen

Arkadiusz Warguła/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares slip despite Northland analyst Mike Grondahl initiating coverage at Outperform, according to a note he wrote to clients.
  • Shares of SDIG -2% initially gapped up about 9% in pre-market trading, but has since erased all of those gains, changing hands in net negative territory.
  • The analyst highlights the company's environmentally beneficial energy production, low-cost power generation and coal reclamation, in addition to efficient mining operations.
  • In addition, "acquisitions are a large part of Stronghold's expansion strategy and management has a strong track record of acquiring and operating power assets," Grondahl says.
  • Applies a $35 price target, implying roughly 30% upside from Friday's close.
  • DA Davidson analyst Christopher Brendler also sets a Buy rating on SDIG, saying it "has the potential to outperform as it executes on its unique strategy," CoinDesk reports.
  • The Bullish ratings agree with the Bullish SA Author Rating at 4.00. See why SA contributor Donovan Jones is Bullish on the stock.
  • Recall in October, Stronghold Digital Mining shares soared more than 50% after its debut.
