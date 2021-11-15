Axon Enterprise EPS beats by $0.91, beats on revenue; updates 2021 outlook
Nov. 15, 2021
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.91; GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.74.
- Revenue of $232M (+39.4% Y/Y) beats by $30.89M.
- Press Release
- The company issued an updated 2021 outlook and expects revenue at the high end of its previously communicated range of $840 million to $850 million (consensus: $844.62M). Full year revenue of $850 million represents 25% growth over 2020 and reflects our long-term strategy of scaling a business that supports a 20%-plus revenue CAGR. It also raised its expectations for Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $163 million to $168 million, from a range of $155 million to $160 million, previously.
- Shares +3.34% AH