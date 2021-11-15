Lucid Group points to accelerating demand as production ramp progresses

Nov. 15, 2021 4:10 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor51 Comments

Finance background

honglouwawa/E+ via Getty Images

  • Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) reports that it surpassed 13,000 vehicle reservations in Q3 for an estimated order book of greater than $1.3B. The company says demand is accelerating as it ramps up production capabilities in Arizona.
  • The electric vehicle maker is confident in its ability to hit 20K units in 2022 even as it acknowledges execution risk.
  • Lucid also notes that it significantly strengthened its balance sheet in Q3, with the closing of the de-SPAC reverse merger + PIPE bringing in approximately $4.4B to the balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of around $4.8B.
  • Shares of Lucid Group are down 1.09% in after-hours trading to $44.39. Execs will be on a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • Earlier today, the Lucid Air won the Motor Trend Car of the Year award.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.