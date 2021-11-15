Lucid Group points to accelerating demand as production ramp progresses
Nov. 15, 2021 4:10 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor51 Comments
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) reports that it surpassed 13,000 vehicle reservations in Q3 for an estimated order book of greater than $1.3B. The company says demand is accelerating as it ramps up production capabilities in Arizona.
- The electric vehicle maker is confident in its ability to hit 20K units in 2022 even as it acknowledges execution risk.
- Lucid also notes that it significantly strengthened its balance sheet in Q3, with the closing of the de-SPAC reverse merger + PIPE bringing in approximately $4.4B to the balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of around $4.8B.
- Shares of Lucid Group are down 1.09% in after-hours trading to $44.39. Execs will be on a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.
- Earlier today, the Lucid Air won the Motor Trend Car of the Year award.