Dr. Reddy's mulls production of Pfizer COVID-19 pill
Nov. 15, 2021 4:11 PM ETDr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY)PFE, MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) says that the company expects to manufacture PAXLOVID, the investigational COVID-19 pill developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
- Dr. Reddy's is also among a handful of Indian drug manufacturers licensed to produce molnupiravir, the rival drug from Merck (NYSE:MRK). "Dr. Reddy’s remains open to all opportunities," Reuters reported, quoting a company spokesperson.
- Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy's (RDY) co-chairman and managing director, G.V. Prasad said that the company has not started any negotiations with Pfizer (PFE) for a potential deal until the U.S. drugmaker makes regulatory submissions to the FDA for a regulator nod.
- Later this month, an expert panel from the FDA is set to decide on the authorization of molnupiravir. Noting that Merck (MRK) is also submitting the trial data in India, Prasad said that "approval is expected as soon as Merck gets approval in the U.S."
- In a Phase 3 trial involving patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, molnupiravir was found to have cut the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50%.