Jun. 20, 2012 11:46 AM ETRockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)COLBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor1 Comment
Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) receives a downgrade to "sell" from Goldman Sachs, due to the "very difficult" defense market and a fall in the growth of the aftermarket. Goldman cuts its price target to $46 from $57 and reckons Rockwell Collins will miss consensus in FQ3. The outlook beyond that is also grim. Shares -2.95% to $48.70.
