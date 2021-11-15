Canoo gains after pushing up manufacturing timetable
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) reports an adjusted EBITDA loss of $85.8M for Q3 vs. -$20.1M a year ago. The company says it continue to think big and plans to accelerate its advanced manufacturing production in the U.S. to started before before Q4 of 2022.
- CEO update: "We have expanded this partnership to include Arkansas and additional locations in Oklahoma. We will now focus on completing the definitive agreements with each state, which will include approximately $100 million in additional non-dilutive financial incentives, making the total approximately $400 million. In addition, with these agreements, we are targeting approximately $100 million in vehicle orders with the states and universities where we are locating these facilities."
- Looking ahead, Canoo expects operating expenses of $95M to $115M in Q4 and capital expenditures of $60M to $80M.
- Shares of Canoo (GOEV) are 1.78% higher in after-hours trading to $8.60. The EV stock is down 38% YTD.
