Apellis Pharma announces $300M common stock offering
Nov. 15, 2021 4:24 PM ETApellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) has lost ~4.9% in the post-market after the company announced an underwritten public offering of $300M worth of its common stock.
- A 30-day option allowing underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of the common stock is also under consideration.
- J.P. Morgan Securities, Goldman Sachs, and Evercore act as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering is subject to market conditions and other conditions, the company said, adding that there is no assurance whether or when it will be completed or regarding the terms and actual size of the offering.
With a ~27% gain, Apellis (APLS) was among best performers in healthcare last week despite its lower than expected Q3 2021 financials.