Apellis Pharma announces $300M common stock offering

Nov. 15, 2021 4:24 PM ETApellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Red arrow And dollar finance decline graph- Stock image

Baris-Ozer/iStock via Getty Images

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) has lost ~4.9% in the post-market after the company announced an underwritten public offering of $300M worth of its common stock.
  • A 30-day option allowing underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of the common stock is also under consideration.
  • J.P. Morgan Securities, Goldman Sachs, and Evercore act as joint book-running managers for the offering.

  • The offering is subject to market conditions and other conditions, the company said, adding that there is no assurance whether or when it will be completed or regarding the terms and actual size of the offering.

  • With a ~27% gain, Apellis (APLS) was among best performers in healthcare last week despite its lower than expected Q3 2021 financials.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.