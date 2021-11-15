Beachbody Company slides after warning on softer at-home fitness demand

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Beachbody Company (NYSE:BODY) slumps after posting disappointing Q3 results.
  • The retailer points to several external factors, including softer at-home fitness demand as consumers grew tired of social distancing and a challenging media environment that did not meet our disciplined ROI requirements. Those trends also lined up with a short delay in product launches from September to October.
  • Looking ahead, BODY sees full-year revenue of $820M to $830M and adjusted EBITDA of -$110M to -$100M.
  • Shares of BODY are down 22.29% following the earnings report and guidance update.
