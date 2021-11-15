Talkspace down 12% after-hours following CEO departure, quarterly earnings
- Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) co-founder and CEO Oren Frank has stepped down, the company said, and shares are down 12% in after-hours trading.
- Head of Clinical Services and co-founder Roni Frank is also no longer with the company.
- Board Chairman Douglas Braunstein is stepping in as interim CEO. The Franks will serve as strategic advisors for the next six months.
- Talkspace also released its Q3 2021 earnings results after the bell. Although net revenue grew 23% year over year to ~$26M, the company said that figure is below management expectations.
- Talkspace said this was due to a lower number of business-to-consumer customers and a one-time non-cash reserve adjustment for credit losses on receivables.
- The company said it has $223M in cash at the end of the quarter.