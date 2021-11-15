NorthWestern to launch $325M stock offering

Nov. 15, 2021 4:21 PM ETNorthWestern Corporation (NWE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) -4.2% post-market on plans to conduct a public offering of up to $325M of common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to $48.75M of additional shares.
  • NorthWestern expects to issue and sell directly $75M of shares to the underwriters in the offering, and forward seller Bank of America plans to borrow and sell $250M of shares to the underwriters.
  • The company plans to use proceeds from the direct sale to help fund capital expenditures, help repay or refinance debt and for other general corporate purposes; it will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares sold by the forward seller to the underwriters.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Austin Rogers recently wrote that NorthWestern is "sturdy as a Montana mountain for dividend growth investors."
