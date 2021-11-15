Rocket Lab gains after Q3 results, acquisition of Planetary Systems

Nov. 15, 2021 4:37 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

blackred/E+ via Getty Images

  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) reports space systems revenue increased 360% in Q3 and backlog was up 30%. As of November 15, the company's backlog totaled $237M. The company says it continues to see strong growth from constellation customers selecting Electron as their preferred launch vehicle to deploy spacecraft across multiple missions.
  • Looking ahead, Rocket Lab expects Q4 revenue of between $23M and $25M.
  • Rocket Lab USA also announced that it inked a deal to acquire Planetary Systems Corporation for $42M in cash and 1,720,841 shares of stock. There is also the potential for an additional 956,023 shares for a performance earnout based on PSC's 2022 and 2023 financial results. Planetary Systems is described as a leading provider of mechanical separation systems and satellite dispensers with 100% mission success heritage to date across more than 100 missions.
  • Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) are up 2.94% in after-hours trading to $14.71 following the Q3 update.
