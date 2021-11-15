Clover Health starts offering 35 million of common stock
Nov. 15, 2021 4:38 PM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) has lost ~7.5% in the post-market after the company announced it began an underwritten public offering of 35 million shares of Class A common stock.
- A 30-day option allowing underwriters to purchase up to ~5.3 million additional shares is also under consideration.
- Citigroup and Deutsche Bank act as joint book-running managers for the offering, while SVB Leerink and Canaccord Genuity function as book-runners.
- The offering is subject to market conditions and other conditions, the company said, adding that there is no assurance whether or when it will be completed or regarding the terms and actual size of the offering.
- Net proceeds from the offering are earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes.
