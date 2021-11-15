Lightning eMotors gains after reporting record production tally
Nov. 15, 2021 4:54 PM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) rallies after highlighting that it was able to address supply chain constraints in Q3 through the addition of new suppliers and said it sold a record 43 zero-emission vehicles during the quarter.
- The company says it entered into a long-term agreement with Proterra, which it believes will provide it with greater visibility into its battery supply into 2025. ZEV expects to deliver its first vehicles powered by Proterra in Q4.
- Shares of ZEV are up 5.62% in after-hours trading to $9.40 following the Q3 report.