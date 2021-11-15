REE unveils fully autonomous concept vehicle

Nov. 15, 2021 5:00 PM ETREE Automotive Ltd. (REE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) unveils its new autonomous concept vehicle based on a brand new ultra-modular EV platform design.
  • The company says the full-scale concept is geared for customers including last-mile autonomous and electric delivery companies, delivery fleet operators, e-retailers and technology companies seeking to build fully autonomous solutions.
  • REE says the concept vehicle is 3.4 meters in length with front-wheel-steer, rear-wheel-drive and has a 2-tonne gross vehicle weight rating.
  • The Leopard concept vehicle is based on REE’s modular EV platform, designed to support a wide variety of mission specific vehicles with the following range of specifications.
  • Shares of REE Automotive are down 2.22% in AH trading. See the advanced chart on REE.
