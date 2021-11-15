Kezar Life Sciences rises 66% on phase 2 data for lupus candidate

Nov. 15, 2021 5:21 PM ETKezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Growing Graph

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) are up 66% in after-hours trading after reporting interim results from a phase 2 trial of its lupus candidate KZR-616.
  • The company said that KZR-616, a a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit with four out of five patients achieving a partial or complete renal response at end of treatment.
  • Meaningful reductions in proteinuria were seen at six months of treatment.
  • Kezar added that the candidate appears to act in a more immunomodulatory rather than immunosuppressive fashion, "which we believe could offer advantages over current treatments available."
  • The company plans on releasing top-line results from the study in Q2 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.