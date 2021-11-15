Kezar Life Sciences rises 66% on phase 2 data for lupus candidate
Nov. 15, 2021 5:21 PM ETKezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) are up 66% in after-hours trading after reporting interim results from a phase 2 trial of its lupus candidate KZR-616.
- The company said that KZR-616, a a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit with four out of five patients achieving a partial or complete renal response at end of treatment.
- Meaningful reductions in proteinuria were seen at six months of treatment.
- Kezar added that the candidate appears to act in a more immunomodulatory rather than immunosuppressive fashion, "which we believe could offer advantages over current treatments available."
- The company plans on releasing top-line results from the study in Q2 2022.