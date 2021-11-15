Elliott Management adds Santander Consumer USA, exits Pinterest
Nov. 15, 2021 5:34 PM ETSantander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), PINSARNC, ETWO, TTD, DBX, APA, HTABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Paul Singer's Elliott Management, known for its shareholder activist campaigns, acquires new stakes in Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) with 12.5M shares, Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) with 3.33M shares, and APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) with 2.75M shares in Q3, according to its latest 13F filing.
- Note that Santander Consumer's (SC) parent Banco Santander is offering to acquire the rest of SC shares that it doesn't already own for $41.50 per share.
- Exits stakes in Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
- Trimmed its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) to 25.0M shares from 27.97M shares and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to 8.33M share from 10.4M shares.
- Earlier this month, Healthcare Trust of America said it's evaluating options, including a potential sale.