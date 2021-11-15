Elliott Management adds Santander Consumer USA, exits Pinterest

Pinterest, Reddit, Whatsapp and other Apple Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Paul Singer's Elliott Management, known for its shareholder activist campaigns, acquires new stakes in Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) with 12.5M shares, Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) with 3.33M shares, and APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) with 2.75M shares in Q3, according to its latest 13F filing.
  • Note that Santander Consumer's (SC) parent Banco Santander is offering to acquire the rest of SC shares that it doesn't already own for $41.50 per share.
  • Exits stakes in Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
  • Trimmed its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) to 25.0M shares from 27.97M shares and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to 8.33M share from 10.4M shares.
  • Earlier this month, Healthcare Trust of America said it's evaluating options, including a potential sale.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.