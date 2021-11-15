360 DigiTech shares inch higher following full-year guidance boost

  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares rise slightly by 0.2% in after-hours trading after the company boosts full-year loan facilitation and origination volume guidance.
  • Q3 diluted EPS of $0.76 falls short on the $1.33 consensus estimate, up slightly from $0.74 in the prior quarter.
  • Q3 revenue of $715.9M beats the $663.9M estimate, compared with $619.8M in Q2.
  • Income from operations of RMB 1.9B ($293.9M) vs. RMB 1.85B ($287M) in the prior quarter.
  • Operating margin of 41.1% in Q3 declines from 46.3% in Q2.
  • Expects total loan facilitation and origination volume for Q4 to be RMB 90B to 100M, which makes total loan facilitation and origination volume for 2021 to be RMB 350B to 360B, compared with RMB 340B and 350B, representing 42%-46% Y/Y growth.
  • Credit driven services were $406.6M in Q3, compared with $372.44M in the previous quarter.
  • Q3 platform services of $309.3M increases from $247.3M in Q2.
  • Conference call starts at 7:00 p.m. ET.
  • Earlier, 360 DigitTech EPS misses by $0.57, beats on revenue.
