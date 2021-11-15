Neptune Wellness up 4% following Q2 2022 revenue beat, strategic review plan
Nov. 15, 2021 5:50 PM ETNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) are up ~4% in after-hours trading after it beat earnings estimates in its Q2 2022 results and announced a strategic review to save money.
- Neptune reported revenue of C$15.7M ($12.5M), a 27% quarter over quarter increase. The estimate was $11.44M.
- Net loss for the quarter narrowed 36% to C$14M.
- After conducting a strategic review, the company says it can save C$12.5M (~$9.9M) annually.
- Neptune will focus resources on high-growth and profit areas: Sprout Foods, Biodroga and cannabis.
- It will also eliminate non-core operations, cut some positions, and institute a temporary hiring freeze on non-essential positions.
