Neptune Wellness up 4% following Q2 2022 revenue beat, strategic review plan

Nov. 15, 2021 5:50 PM ETNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Hemp / Cannabis industrial plantation in sunset

marvinh/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) are up ~4% in after-hours trading after it beat earnings estimates in its Q2 2022 results and announced a strategic review to save money.
  • Neptune reported revenue of C$15.7M ($12.5M), a 27% quarter over quarter increase. The estimate was $11.44M.
  • Net loss for the quarter narrowed 36% to C$14M.
  • After conducting a strategic review, the company says it can save C$12.5M (~$9.9M) annually.
  • Neptune will focus resources on high-growth and profit areas: Sprout Foods, Biodroga and cannabis.
  • It will also eliminate non-core operations, cut some positions, and institute a temporary hiring freeze on non-essential positions.
  • Read about a new patent Neptune was granted related to cannabis extraction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.