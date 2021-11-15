Cinedigm slips 13% as revenue misses despite break-even quarter

Nov. 15, 2021 6:04 PM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Family watching tv and eating popcorn at home

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

  • Entertainment equipment and content distributor Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has slipped 13% after hours following its fiscal second-quarter earnings, where the company surprised to the upside by breaking even on profit, but revenues fell short of the midpoint between two analysts' takes.
  • Revenues grew nearly 41% in the company's fiscal Q2 to $10.1 million, meaning it ended the first half of its fiscal year with revenues up 90% to $25.1 million.
  • And net loss improved to $0.3 million from a year-ago loss of $26.6 million. EBITDA for the quarter was $0.7 million, up from the prior-year period's -$1.1 million.
  • Total streaming minutes rose 189% to 1.22 billion. Total monthly ad-supported streaming channel viewers rose 122%, to 32.9 million, and total subscribers to subscription video services rose 469% year-over-year to 717,000.
  • As for the company's M&A stance, Chairman/CEO Chris McGurk says: "With no debt and a strong cash position, we remain in excellent financial condition to continue on pace with accretive acquisitions to drive further growth in our streaming revenues."
  • Cash and equivalents came to $12.65 million against no debt.
