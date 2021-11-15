Corvex Management adds Sema4, exits Exelon

Nov. 15, 2021 6:11 PM ETSMFR, SLGC, UBER, USFD, ZNGA, EXC, GOOGLBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

  • Corvex Management takes new positions in Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) with 4.5M shares, SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) with 2.5M shares, Uber (NYSE:UBER) with 1.23M shares and U.S. Foods (NYSE:USFD) with 1.02M shares, according to its most recent 13-F filing.
  • Boosts stake in Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to more than 9M shares from just 1.15M shares in the prior 13-F filing.
  • Cut its stakes in Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to about 2.1M from 3.9M; also trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to 0.07M shares from 0.08M.
