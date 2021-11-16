GE Aviation could consider deals even before planned breakup, Slattery says
Nov. 15, 2021 7:37 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- GE Aviation (NYSE:GE) is prepared to consider acquisitions if needed to bring in complementary technologies capable of helping it shape the future of flight, division head John Slattery said at the Dubai Airshow.
- Slattery told Reuters that GE Aviation was not been placed under any restrictions by GE CEO Larry Culp or the board limiting its ability to look at adjacent technologies "or other inorganic opportunities" as long as they fit the strategy and offered a strong business case.
- The company is under "no pressure" to make external investments, but if opportunities arise, "we are not time-bound in terms of waiting until the spin-offs occur," Slattery said.
- Electrification technologies are a key area where deals could strengthen GE Aviation's portfolio, Slattery tells Bloomberg, as the company tries to achieve the next major jump in fuel efficiency by the mid-2030s.
- GE Aviation's potential to thrive on its own has been lifted by its ability to effectively break even on free cash flow and spend $1.8B in research and development in 2020 despite weaker demand, Slattery reportedly said.
- GE Aviation set to remain as a standalone company by 2024 as part of GE's planned split into three publicly traded companies.