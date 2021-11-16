Asia-Pacific stocks mixed with focus on Biden-Xi summit
Nov. 16, 2021 1:07 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +0.06%.
- China -0.16%.
- Hong Kong +1.12%.
- Australia -0.67%. Minutes from the Australian central bank’s November monetary policy meeting minutes showed the RBA expecting to hold steady on the cash rate till 2024.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones shed 12.86 points to 36,087.45 while S&P 500 was near flat at 4,682.80, Nasdaq dipped fractionally to 15,853.85.
- Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.74% to $82.66/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.59% to $81.36/barrel.
- Gold prices steadied as inflation concerns kept bullion’s safe-haven appeal intact in the face of a stronger U.S. dollar and elevated bond yields.
- Spot gold was flat at $1,862.81 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were also flat at $1,866.80.
- Spot silver was steady at $25.04 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.1% to $1,085.54 and palladium dropped 0.6% to $2,142.19.
- On data front, U.S. retail sales, trade prices and industrial production for October are due later in the day.
- Traders are keeping an eye on the virtual meeting between Biden and Xi which kicked off on a positive note with cordial remarks.
- Investors expect the summit to help stabilize China-U.S. ties by opening negotiations over the conflicting areas.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.05%; S&P 500 -0.06%; Nasdaq -0.03%.