European stocks mixed; U.K. unemployment rate falls to 4.3%

Nov. 16, 2021 4:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Euro currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • London -0.13%. Sterling rose after the number of payrolled employees rose by 160,000 to 29.3M persons.
  • The unemployment rate fell by more than expected to 4.3% for the three months to September vs. 4.4% expected and from 4.5% before.
  • The official data showed employment rose by 247,000 in the July-September period, more than a predicted increase of 185,000, while the number of unemployed fell by 152,000.
  • September average weekly earnings +5.8% vs +5.6% 3m/3m expected, prior +7.2%.
  • Germany +0.07%.
  • France +0.17%. October final HICP +3.2% Y/Y in-line with prelim; CPI +2.6% Y/Y in-line with prelim.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.1%, with telecoms gaining while construction and material stocks slipped.
  • On data front, Euro zone Q3 employment and GDP readings will be published mid-morning.
  • Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply, retreating from near record highs.
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday reiterated her pushback against market bets for tighter monetary policy.
  • European futures mostly higher. FTSE -0.06%; CAC +0.29%; DAX +0.22% and EURO STOXX +0.25%.
