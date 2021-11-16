European stocks mixed; U.K. unemployment rate falls to 4.3%
Nov. 16, 2021 4:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.13%. Sterling rose after the number of payrolled employees rose by 160,000 to 29.3M persons.
- The unemployment rate fell by more than expected to 4.3% for the three months to September vs. 4.4% expected and from 4.5% before.
- The official data showed employment rose by 247,000 in the July-September period, more than a predicted increase of 185,000, while the number of unemployed fell by 152,000.
- September average weekly earnings +5.8% vs +5.6% 3m/3m expected, prior +7.2%.
- Germany +0.07%.
- France +0.17%. October final HICP +3.2% Y/Y in-line with prelim; CPI +2.6% Y/Y in-line with prelim.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.1%, with telecoms gaining while construction and material stocks slipped.
- On data front, Euro zone Q3 employment and GDP readings will be published mid-morning.
- Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply, retreating from near record highs.
- ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday reiterated her pushback against market bets for tighter monetary policy.
- European futures mostly higher. FTSE -0.06%; CAC +0.29%; DAX +0.22% and EURO STOXX +0.25%.