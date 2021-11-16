NetEase EPADS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue

Nov. 16, 2021 4:19 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.90 misses by $0.06; GAAP EPADS of $0.74 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $3.4B (+18.9% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Press Release
  • Gross profit was $1.8B, an increase of 19.5% compared with the third quarter of 2020.
  • Gross profit margin for online game services for the third quarter of 2021 was 64.5%, compared with 66.1% and 63.6% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and short-term investments balance totaled $15.3B, compared with RMB100.1 billion as of December 31, 2020.
